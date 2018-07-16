Paris' Champs Elysee packed with fans decked out in national colours celebrating France's Football World Cup win

Paris erupted into jubilant celebration this morning, following France's 4-2 victory over Croatia to claim the 2018 Football World Cup in Moscow.

Thousands lined the streets and packed into the Champs Elysee, lighting flares and signing songs to commemorate Les Bleus' second capture of the Jules Rimmet trophy.

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was on hand to witness the French euphoria, standing over the Arc de Triomphe to witness the celebrations.

"It certainly is a party that I have never experienced," she said.

"This is a country which is celebrating, most people at the moment are a generation that do not remember the last time that France won a World Cup."