Parachutist narrowly avoids catastrophe after hitting TV wires while flying onto pitch at Euros match

Source:  Associated Press

A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship.

The Greenpeace protestor failed to take into account the overhead TV wires ahead of France’s Euro clash with Germany. Source: Reuters

He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras.

He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the field, where Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him.

He was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.


