OlyWhites settle into Tokyo life ahead of Olympic Games

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi athletes are getting used to Olympic life in Tokyo.

The footballers are some of the first Kiwi athletes to arrive in Japan for the Olympics. Source: 1 NEWS

The OlyWhites football team were the first contingent of Kiwis to go to Japan and have since started their pre-tournament training camp.

As expected though, strict protocols are in place , imiting them to their hotel, team bus or an official venue.

"That's the world we're in at the moment," midfielder Clayton Lewis said.

"So we just have to take it as it is and as long as we're all safe, I think that's the main thing at the end of the day."

The men's team have since been joined by the White Ferns and paddler Luuka Jones.

