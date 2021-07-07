OlyWhites settle into Tokyo life ahead of Olympic Games

Kiwi athletes are getting used to Olympic life in Tokyo.

The OlyWhites football team were the first contingent of Kiwis to go to Japan and have since started their pre-tournament training camp.

As expected though, strict protocols are in place , imiting them to their hotel, team bus or an official venue.

"That's the world we're in at the moment," midfielder Clayton Lewis said.

"So we just have to take it as it is and as long as we're all safe, I think that's the main thing at the end of the day."