OlyWhites make history by reaching knockouts for first time

The OlyWhites have made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals following a goalless draw with Romania this evening.

The OlyWhites celebrate after their draw with Romania confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

The Kiwi football team knew they likely needed at least a point against the Romanians, in addition to South Korea beating Honduras, in order to advance.

The Koreans played their part, thumping Honduras 6-0, while New Zealand - although unable to score - played on the front foot for the majority of the match and earned themselves a coveted point.

Having entered the Tokyo Games without ever notching a victory, the OlyWhites performed above and beyond expectations in their group, beating South Korea and only just falling short against Honduras.