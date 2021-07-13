OlyWhites beat Australia in Tokyo warm-up match

The New Zealand men’s Olympic football team have begun their road to Tokyo in style with a 2-0 win over Australia in Ichihara, Japan.

OlyWhite Eli Just finishes against the Olyroos. Source: Getty

A pair of second half goals to veteran striker Chris Wood and Eli Just sealed the win for Danny Hay’s side in what was their first win over Australia since 2002.

Both teams threatened to score in the first half with Wood denied twice in the opening 45 minutes before he stepped up shortly after the break to score a penalty after Callum McCowatt was brought down in the box.

Following the goal the teams exchanged a few half chances before Just doubled the OlyWhite's lead with a fine finish from outside the box into the top corner of the net.

The result will give the OlyWhites some serious confidence heading into the tournament where they have drawn South Korea, Honduras and Romania in Group B, with the first match scheduled for July 22 against London 2012 bronze medallists South Korea.

Australia on the other hand are in Group C alongside Egypt, European powerhouse Spain and Copa America champions Argentina.