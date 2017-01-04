 

Olivier Giroud leads Arsenal's dramatic comeback to salvage draw at Bournemouth

Olivier Giroud headed a late equaliser after setting up two goals to complete Arsenal's second-half fightback at Bournemouth, salvaging a 3-3 draw for his side in an engrossing Premier League game today.

Bournemouth stunned Arsenal in an electric 20-minute opening, with Charlie Daniel netting and Callum Wilson scoring a penalty.

Arsenal's troubles on the south coast deepened in the 58th minute when Ryan Fraser put the ball through goalkeeper Petr Cech's legs.

But Bournemouth capitulated in the final 20 minutes, helped by being reduced to 10 men, with Giroud setting up Alexis Sanchez with a header and then teeing up Lucas Perez's volley in the 75th minute.

Bournemouth were a man down for the final 10 minutes following a red card for Simon Francis.

Giroud then spared Arsenal from a fourth loss of the campaign in the second minute of stoppage time after getting the slightest of touches on the end of Granit Xhaka's cross to glance in a header.

Arsenal missed a chance to regain third place from Manchester City, staying fourth in the standings - eight points behind leader Chelsea, who are at Tottenham tomorrow.

Bournemouth are ninth as they look to secure a third season in the Premier League.

