Oh so close! All Whites Ryan Thomas cannons shot off the crossbar against Mexico

The valiant All Whites gave football giants Mexico a scare in their second Confederations Cup match in Russia this morning, going down 2-1.

New Zealand's skipper Chris Wood opened the scoring with a stunning goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

The All Whites led at the break 1-0 over their stunned rivals.

Raul Jiminez equalised for the Mexicans with Oribe Peralta putting the nail in the coffin for New Zealand scoring the match winning goal in the 73rd minute.

All Whites' Ryan Thomas came close to equalising for New Zealand in the 86th minute with his effort hitting the crossbar.