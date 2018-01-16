 

Obituary: Cyrille Regis, England footballer who inspired generations of young black players

Associated Press

Cyrille Regis, a pioneer for black footballers in England who endured racist abuse while forging a career with West Bromwich Albion and defied threats of violence to represent England's national team, has died. He was 59.

Regis died yesterday after a heart attack, the West Brom Former Players' Association wrote on Twitter. The Professional Footballers' Association, which honoured the forward with its young player of the year award in 1978, said Regis was a "great pioneer for equality".

English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said Regis "broke new ground and paved the way for a generation of young black players in this country during the 70s and 80s."

Born in French Guiana in 1958, Regis moved to London with his family when he was five. He did not come through the youth ranks with a professional club and was spotted playing for non-league teams around London.

"He came into football the hard way and never lost his passion for the game," widow Julia Regis said in a statement. "He was a role model for so many because he always treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. The world has lost a very precious treasure."

Signed by West Brom in 1977 for 5,000 pounds, Regis made a spectacular debut by scoring twice in a League Cup match against Rotherham.

Along with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, Regis was part of a trio of black players at West Brom nicknamed by manager Ron Atkinson as "The Three Degrees" — after an American singing group of three black women who performed in central England.

A statue of the trio called "The Celebration" was unveiled at West Brom four years ago to honour what Regis described as the "first generation of black players in this country."

