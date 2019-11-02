NZ still alive at men's FIFA Under 17s World Cup after one-goal win over Canada

New Zealand's slim hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the FIFA Under-17s World Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Canada in their final pool game.

Matt Garbett's goal in the first half proved to be enough, with the Kiwi forward striking a swerving free kick from deep to find the back of the net.

Garbett's kick was then backed up by some impressive defence from goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, who made three crucial saves to pick up a clean sheet.

The win puts them at third in Group A, meaning they have a chance to make it out of pool play as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament in Brasil.

However, with a goal difference of -3, they will need some results to go their way in order to sneak through.

With Australia already claiming one of the slots thanks to their finish of four points and a goal difference of zero in group B, New Zealand would likely need the Netherlands to beat USA by a single goal, or for that match to end in a draw.

They'll also be hoping Argentina beat Tajikistan and Spain to win or draw with Cameroon.