NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

New Zealand Football have been advised not to contact several of the Football Ferns squad, as complaints into the conduct of coach and technical director Andreas Heraf are investigated.

1 NEWS understands that the request has been submitted by the New Zealand Professional Football Association, amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Heraf, who has been accused of implementing a negative culture in the side.

NZ Herald reports there are concerns staff from NZ Football have tried to "shut down complaints and allegations about" Heraf.

It was revealed yesterday that a number of players within the Football Ferns side had penned letters to the New Zealand Football board, in open protest against Heraf's treatment of the women's side.