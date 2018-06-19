 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Football have been advised not to contact several of the Football Ferns squad, as complaints into the conduct of coach and technical director Andreas Heraf are investigated.

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.
Source: 1 NEWS
ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands that the request has been submitted by the New Zealand Professional Football Association, amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Heraf, who has been accused of implementing a negative culture in the side.

NZ Herald reports there are concerns staff from NZ Football have tried to "shut down complaints and allegations about" Heraf.

It was revealed yesterday that a number of players within the Football Ferns side had penned letters to the New Zealand Football board, in open protest against Heraf's treatment of the women's side.

New Zealand Football will make an announcement over the future of Heraf and the Football Ferns later this afternoon.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:54
1
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:35
2
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

00:15
3
England take on the Kiwis on Sunday at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Watch: 'These guys are crazy, they're nuts – no helmets or pads' - Denver Broncos cheerleaders promote Kiwis Test

00:15
4
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


00:35
5
The superstar second-five could return for the All Blacks in Dunedin this weekend.

'I'm going to have a crack, bro' - Sonny Bill Williams relishing possibility of All Blacks return

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

02:35
Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

Elisha Watson launched ethical underwear label Nisa this year, with the intention of providing women with refugee backgrounds with job opportunities.

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".


00:32
Oranga Tamariki’s CEO has apologised for using the website to place adverts and sharing details of children.

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 