TODAY |

NZ Football’s new boss set on elevating international status of All Whites, Football Ferns

1 NEWS
More From
Football

Reconnecting New Zealand Football with its community has been the goal for Andrew Pragnell since he took over as the interim chief executive.

It’s also the reason why he's at the head of the table permanently now.

"National bodies don't sit in place to try and tell people on the ground day in and day out - telling them what to do doesn't work," Pragnell told 1 NEWS.

"I think going and listening and understanding the challenges they've got is the first thing you've got to do."

Pragnell came on as interim chief executive 10 months ago after Andy Martin abruptly quit in the wake of the Football Ferns’ independent review.

But he admits he never intended to make it permanent.

"My intention was to come and help out and fix some of the immediate problems but ultimately as Christmas passed I had a lot of stakeholders coming forward and asking me to stay involved in the game."

NZ Football president Johanna Wood said retaining Pragnell is big for the organisation.

"What we've got with Andrew is someone who's a critical thinker who can look at the big picture but can also connect with our people and I think that was the missing piece."

While Pragnell has already managed to make huge strides improving the women's game, he admits the men's is a different story.

"We have to get more games for the All Whites and ideally we'll play them in every window if we could," he said.

By the time attention turns to the All Whites' match against Ireland in November it will be over a year and a half since their last game.

"It's one of the challenges of operating nine operational teams and the cyclical nature of the business means we have to prioritise World Cups."

It’s a cycle he says he is embracing right now with his top priority currently being the Football Ferns who are just over two weeks out from their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Andrew Pragnell says the men’s side needs more games but his top priority right now is the women’s World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/03/2018 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England - St Helens' Ben Barba in action.
    Arrest warrant issued for Ben Barba after disgraced NRL star fails to turn up to court
    2
    The 2-0 win means the Junior All Whites have qualified for the round of 16 for a third consecutive tournament.
    Junior All Whites secure spot in under-20 World Cup knockout stage with win over Norway
    3
    The football superstar proved he can still bend it in the game against Bayern Munich's icons.
    David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match
    4
    Britain's Prince William, second left, and former footballer John Carew, right, celebrate after Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi scored his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship Play-off soccer final between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium, London, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    Prince William delighted as Aston Villa ends three-year Premier League exile with playoff win against Derby
    5
    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 17: passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on May 17, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
    Brisbane NRL recruit James Segeyaro caught drink driving
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    00:30
    The football superstar proved he can still bend it in the game against Bayern Munich's icons.

    David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match
    00:14
    Thankfully for Charlton's Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr and Dillon Phillips, this shocker didn't cost them promotion.

    Watch: Defender, goalkeeper combine for horror own goal at Wembley decider
    01:34
    Tottenham and Liverpool supporters are making their way to Madrid for a once-in-a-lifetime game.

    Diehard Kiwi football fans to fly 20,000km for Champions League history - with no guarantee of a match ticket
    Ben Waine, Joe Bell. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019. Copyright photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / www.photosport.nz

    Junior All Whites' World Cup off to roaring start with five-goal blitz against Honduras