The Football Ferns are the 20th best team in the world, so why can't you buy an official shirt in women's sizes?

Just when New Zealand Football was celebrating gender equality after they closed the pay gap, the release of the All Whites and Football Ferns’ new team kits have undone some of their good work.

The governing body is working with major sponsor Nike to try and quickly fix the blunder.
The Maori-inspired merchandise went on sale last week, but a number of fans felt let down, with no women's sizes made available.

No one from New Zealand Football was available today to comment on camera to 1 NEWS, but they say they're working with major sponsor Nike to release a women's kit.

It could be a missed marketing opportunity for the national outfit though, with the Football Ferns set to host Japan in a few weeks.

The women's team is ranked 20th in the world, while the men are at 133.

