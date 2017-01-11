NZ Football name former All White defender Andy Boyens as new technical director

Former All White Andy Boyens has been appointed the acting technical director at New Zealand Football.

Source: 1 NEWS

Boyens, who joined the governing body two years ago as youth football development manager, will step into the role left vacant by Rob Sherman for the next six months.

The search continues for a full-time replacement.

NZ Football chief executive Andy Martin said Boyens' appointment made sense in an important year for the organisation as the All Whites chase World Cup qualification.