NZ Football CEO Andy Martin to resign amid coach Andreas Heraf controversy - report

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin will announce his resignation from his role effective immediately, Stuff have reported, over the controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf.

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin. Source: 1 NEWS

Martin is believed to have informed his staff earlier today, with an announcement expected from New Zealand Football later this afternoon.

The resignation comes amid revelations that 13 of the Football Ferns' squad penned letters of protest about the conduct of coach and New Zealand Football technical director Heraf, following New Zealand's 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington earlier this month.

Martin claimed he had no knowledge of the allegations made against Heraf, seeing him come under scrutiny from the New Zealand football public.