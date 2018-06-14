 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


NZ Football boss slams Football Ferns coach's controversial post-match comments but won’t seek his resignation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Football chief executive Andy Martin said he was "disappointed" by Andreas Heraf's post-match comments about the Football Ferns but he won't force the Austrian to resign from either of his roles.

Andy Martin says Andreas Heraf’s comments were disappointing but he’s producing some good results with the team.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking from Russia, Martin said both of Heraf's jobs as technical director and coach of the Football Ferns were safe.

"He was brought in as the technical director with a clear purpose," Martin said.

"We've got this jigsaw around the talent space that has not been cracked for a long time. Andreas was the best candidate in that area. He'll be judged on that technical plan."

Heraf caused uproar after the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington - their first match in the capital since 1991 - when he employed ultra-defensive tactics throughout the match, leading critics to believe he never even gave the home team a chance to win.

Andreas Heraf says injuries and an eye to the future drove his ultra-defensive strategy against Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Austrian worsened the situation after the match when he said that New Zealand would "never have that quality to compete with Japan" - a statement he later said was "one big misunderstanding".

"I meant that maybe we'll never have the technical skills like Japan or Brazil, which is not a shame but I'm still convinced we can beat these teams on the world stage," he said.

Martin said while he was "disappointed" about the press conference comments, he also sees the potential in Heraf's process.

"It wasn't a smart press conference and we'll all learn from that, that's for sure," he said.

Katie Duncan spoke to 1 NEWS about the dreadful tactics employed by Andreas Heraf yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"As far as the Ferns position is concerned, we needed to change.

"Andreas took the Ferns to Thailand as an interim measure. But after those games, a senior delegation of the players came to me personally that Andreas should take the team to the World Cup.

"Now, the change programme he's put in place with the World Cup in mind, people will react different to those changes.

"In the Ferns role, the coach and players will be judged on results."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:17
2
The pair of Blues stars tried to get a cheeky slap in on their rival.

Watch: SBW, Rieko Ioane face-off in hilarious All Blacks shadow-boxing drill

3
David Fusitu'a scores a try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL game at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

'We'll be used to having some key individuals out' - depleted Warriors ready to cope with absence of international stars

00:57
4
Coach Steve Hansen said he doesn't think you can break another team's spirit, but you can make them uncomfortable.

'You can rip anyone apart' - All Blacks plan to be even more ruthless, play 'full bore' style in second French Test

5
Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after his team scored against Kosovo, during the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson).

Jump on the bandwagon! Five football nations Kiwi fans can get behind at the World Cup

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's idea of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

10:04
Host Corin Dann spoke to Rebecca Stewart in Wellington for the latest Q+A Business Podcast.

Pomegranate Kitchen - the social enterprise that employs former refugees as cooks

Host Corin Dann spoke to Rebecca Stewart in Wellington for the latest Q+A Business Podcast.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 