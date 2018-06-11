NZ coach's comments after Japan loss a 'kick in the guts' to women's football

Football Ferns legend Katie Duncan has joined the chorus of condemnation towards New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf, following his comments over New Zealand's 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington yesterday.

Playing in the capital for the first time since 1991, the Football Ferns slumped to a 3-1 loss to the much higher ranked Japan, with Heraf - who is also coach of the women's side - employing negative tactics, telling media afterwards that it was to ensure his side weren't beaten too heavily.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Duncan - veteran of over 100 matches for the Football Ferns - said she was appalled by the message sent out by Heraf following what should have been a special day for the women's game in New Zealand.

"To tell you the truth, it was quite hard to watch," she said.

"Obviously I was super pumped, and just so keen to watch the Ferns on home soil, and then just left a bit deflated at what I saw.

"Don't get me wrong, Japan are a very good side, and it was great to watch their talent, but to me, it wasn't a typical Ferns performance."

Duncan then directed some anger towards Heraf personally, after his implications that the Football Ferns couldn't match Japan on the pitch.

"To hear that your coach basically essentially doesn't believe in you, (it) must be hard for them.

"It's a bit of a kick in the guts if you ask me.

"Even if you're coming up against a tougher opposition, go out there to win. What's the point of even showing up on the field if you're just going to say 'please don't beat me by 8-0.'