NZ-Australia Football World Cup will be 'the best ever' predicts FIFA boss

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes Australia and New Zealand are the perfect hosts to deliver the greatest ever Women's World Cup.



The trans-Tasman bid received 22 of the 35 valid votes from the FIFA Council on Thursday to pip Colombia for the showpiece event which will take place between July and August in 2023.



It will take place across 12 cities in Australia and New Zealand, with the opening match to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and the final in Sydney.



"There will 32 countries unlike in France where we had 24 which means when you qualify for this event it is the biggest boost ever for women's football," said Infantino.



"We welcome that and I am sure we will have the best World Cup ever, in Australia and New Zealand."



The Australia and New Zealand bid outscored the Colombia bid emphatically in the evaluation report which was submitted to the council members.



It scored 4.1 out of five and bettered the South Americans, who scored 2.9, in every criteria - stadiums, team and referee facilities, accommodation, International Broadcast Centre (IBC), competition-related event sites and commercial.

Australia joined forces with New Zealand to submit a joint bid in December 2019.



Matches will be held in 12 cities with Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston to be the Australian hosts.

