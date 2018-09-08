 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Not enough in 100 years' - Rival coach slams Usain Bolt's A-League experiment

AAP
Topics
Football

Forthright Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has dismissed Usain Bolt's prospects of playing in the A-League, declaring the experiment with the Central Coast Mariners isn't working.

The eight-time Olympic champion Bolt has been trialling at the Mariners for most of the past two months in a bid to earn a contract.

He scored two goals in a pre-season game last week and knocked back an offer to play in Malta.

Bolt wasn't included in the Mariners squad for their opening A-League game in Brisbane on Sunday..

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has frequently said the club may not make a final decision on Bolt till January.

Babbel, who was capped 51 times for Germany, will make his debut as an A-League coach in Perth on Sunday.

Before Wanderers training on Friday, Babbel reiterated his misgivings about Bolt.

He described Bolt as a legend and fantastic person, but said it was difficult to change sports because of the different movements involved in athletics and football.,.

"If it's possible many, many other people would do it, for me it's not working," Babbel said.

"For the A-League it was a fantastic period, it was top, but I can't believe that he will play in the A-League."

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick, Babbel made it clear he didn't think Bolt was good enough to play in Australia's domestic competition.

"The A-League receives much attention from him, but honestly, I cannot take that seriously," Babbel told Blick.

"I saw him play. For all that love, that's not enough in 100 years."

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt Source: Photosport
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Usain Bolt
'Not enough in 100 years' - Rival coach slams Usain Bolt's A-League experiment
2
England rugby coach Eddie Jones
'This is not new territory' - Eddie Jones unfazed by impending England sacking
3
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
4
Azhar Ali made his way back to the pavillion after this bit of stupidity against Australia.
Watch: Clueless Pakistan batsmen left dumbfounded in most ridiculous run-out of all time
5
Alexander Flores
'I'm going to knock him out': Meet Joseph Parker's next opponent, Alexander 'the Great' Flores
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, left watches as Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez gestures to his players from the sidelines during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Man United manager Jose Mourinho charged over use of foul language
19:17
Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge.

Watch: New Phoenix manager Mark Rudan's full interview with 1 NEWS
Usain Bolt

Top Maltese club reportedly make offer to Usain Bolt, want him to 'spearhead their charge to Champions League'
England's Raheem Sterling, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

England stun Spain in Nations League, win first game on La Roja turf since 1987