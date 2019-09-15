TODAY |

Norwich City player tests positive for Covid-19, four days away from Premier League return

Source:  1 NEWS

A Norwich City footballer is one of two people at two Premier League clubs to test positive for the Covid-19 ahead of the restart of competition on Thursday morning.

Norwich City's Ben Godfrey and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball Source: Associated Press

The two positive tests will be a hammer blow to the Premier League, with plans to resume in the hope of completing the 2019/20 season this week.

Players and staff of all the 20 clubs are being tested for Covid-19 twice a week, with Norwich this morning confirming one player was positive for coronavirus.

The player in question has not been named.

Norwich's first fixture of the returning Premier League season is scheduled for next Saturday morning NZT, while Aston Villa are scheduled to host Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday as the first match back from the Covid-19 shutdown.

Football
