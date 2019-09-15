Norwich City player tests positive for Covid-19, four days away from Premier League return

A Norwich City footballer is one of two people at two Premier League clubs to test positive for the Covid-19 ahead of the restart of competition on Thursday morning.

Norwich City's Ben Godfrey and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball Source: Associated Press

The two positive tests will be a hammer blow to the Premier League, with plans to resume in the hope of completing the 2019/20 season this week.

Players and staff of all the 20 clubs are being tested for Covid-19 twice a week, with Norwich this morning confirming one player was positive for coronavirus.

The player in question has not been named.