No social distancing in sight as Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title

Social distancing was the last thing on anyone's mind, as thousands of fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League title.

Britain’s battle against Covid-19 couldn’t deter the red half of Liverpool. Source: Associated Press

Jurgen Klopp's side today sealed their maiden title of the Premier League era, and their first top flight title since 1990, as Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea.

However, not even the fight against Covid-19 could stop the red half of Liverpool celebrating, with flares, songs and even fireworks engulfing the outside of Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp even sent a warning fans' way, telling Sky Sports UK: "It's incredible, I hope you stay at home or go in front of your house if you want but do no more and celebrate it."

The scenes come as thousands flocked the coastal town of Bournemouth, lapping up the sun during the UK's hottest day of 2020 so far.

