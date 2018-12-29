'No place in football' for racist monkey noises directed at Napoli defender, FIFPro says

FIFPro and UEFA have condemned the racist abuse aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during Thursday's 1-0 Serie A defeat at Inter Milan, calling it "unacceptable" and saying it had "no place in football”.

FIFPro, the world players' union, and European soccer's ruling body said today that they applauded the prompt action taken by the Italian league judge, who decided Inter's next two home matches should be played behind closed doors, and included a partial closure for the club's third home game.

“FIFPro and UEFA are very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the ... anti-racism protocol,” they said in a joint statement.

Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout the game. He was sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

After the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players was subjected to continued racist abuse. Ancelotti asked several times for the match against Inter to be halted after the chants, and announcements warning fans this would happen were made but no further action was taken.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents .

“I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the colour of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man,” he wrote in Italian.

He has since received support from one of football’s highest-profile players: Cristiano Ronaldo.