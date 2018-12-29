TODAY |

'No place in football' for racist monkey noises directed at Napoli defender, FIFPro says

Associated Press
Topics
Football
UK and Europe

FIFPro and UEFA have condemned the racist abuse aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during Thursday's 1-0 Serie A defeat at Inter Milan, calling it "unacceptable" and saying it had "no place in football”.

FIFPro, the world players' union, and European soccer's ruling body said today that they applauded the prompt action taken by the Italian league judge, who decided Inter's next two home matches should be played behind closed doors, and included a partial closure for the club's third home game.

“FIFPro and UEFA are very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the ... anti-racism protocol,” they said in a joint statement.

Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout the game. He was sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

After the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players was subjected to continued racist abuse. Ancelotti asked several times for the match against Inter to be halted after the chants, and announcements warning fans this would happen were made but no further action was taken.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents .

“I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the colour of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man,” he wrote in Italian.

He has since received support from one of football’s highest-profile players: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match between Napoli and Juventus earlier this season, Ronaldo wrote in Italian on Instagram, “In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!”

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from the referee during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan. Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match earlier this season, Ronaldo writes on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!". (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the pitch after receiving a red card on Thursday. Dec. 27, 2018. The defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
The practice has been banned overseas.
Hundreds of racing greyhounds killed in NZ every year, despite promises to clean up the industry
2
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
3
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from the referee during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan. Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match earlier this season, Ronaldo writes on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!". (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
'No place in football' for racist monkey noises directed at Napoli defender, FIFPro says
4
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates after getting Australia's Shaun Marsh, right, out LBW during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Smith, Warner bans leave Australia at risk of worst summer drought in decades
5
Ryan Hoffman is consoled by his wife at the end of the match. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 13 August 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Ryan Hoffman's wife challenges NRL clubs to 'stamp out larrikin culture' after latest wave of domestic violence charges
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager
00:15
The Reds are now six points clear at the top after a 4-0 win.

Liverpool pick Newcastle apart to extend Premier League lead
00:15
The Foxes' 2-1 win leaves City six points adrift of Liverpool.

Leicester score late winner to dent Manchester City's Premier League title chances
00:30
At least 10 people were injured after the quake struck east of the Italian island.

Earthquake from Mount Etna volcano jolts Sicily, sparks panic