Nike to supply Football Ferns jerseys in women's sizes, after initially ignoring female fans

Nike have confirmed today they are taking action to fix the merchandise mistake they made when they released the new New Zealand Football kits, with women's sizes now to be available for the replica jerseys.

The governing body is working with major sponsor Nike to try and quickly fix the blunder.
Source: 1 NEWS

The All Whites and Football Ferns had new Maori-inspired shirts unveiled last week, but female fans were disappointed to discover when the shirts went on sale at the weekend, there were only men's sizes.

NZ Football said earlier this week they were discussing a solution with Nike - the sports apparell giant has since found it.

"Nike and New Zealand Football will release a women's jersey aligning with the Football Ferns playing Japan on Sunday June 10," Nike told Stuff.

The women's shirts will be available for purchase online and at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

