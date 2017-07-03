 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Nightmare Chile defensive stuff-up gifts Germany Confederations Cup title

share

Source:


Marcelo Diaz's mistake allowed Germany to take the match 1-0, and the tournament.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:17
2
With the series locked at 1-1 next week’s Eden Park clash promises to be a big one.

'When you lose the cracks get exposed' - Steve Hansen says chink in All Blacks' armour revealed by persistent Lions

00:29
3
Countless cyclists hit the pavement on the Tour's second stage through Belgium.

Tour de France favourite Chris Froome among those wiped out in nasty crash

02:15
4
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

00:24
5
The Kiwi rally ace placed second in Poland, and is eighth overall.

Change in fortune for Hayden Paddon as he earns first podium in 12 months

00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".


02:15
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

Hilary posed the question in Friday.

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ