 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Nigerian fans banned from bringing chickens into World Cup stadiums

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chicken on plates, no problem. In the stadiums, not so much.

A Nigeria fan holds up a live chicken decorated in Nigeria's colors of green and white

A Nigeria fan holds up a live chicken decorated in Nigeria's colors of green and white

Source: Associated Press

A Russian official in the city of Kaliningrad says authorities forbade World Cup fans from bringing live chickens to matches.

Some fans dye chickens in the national colors as a good luck symbol, including those from Nigeria, who play Argentina in Kaliningrad tonight.

Russia's Interfax news agency quotes regional culture and tourism minister Andrei Yermak as saying "fans from Nigeria asked whether they could bring a chicken to the stadium. It's their symbol and people support the team with them at all the games. We told them they can't bring a live chicken at all."

If Nigerian fans want to support their team elsewhere, Yermak says a government advice hotline can "advise them where to buy a chicken. We're prepared to satisfy even the most eccentric requests."

Nigeria got a similar refusal at the 2010 World Cup, when the South African Press Association reported Nigerian fans were angered their chicken wasn't allowed into the stadium in Johannesburg.

SAPA said the chicken on that occasion was dyed in the team's colors and had its claws bound by black tape. The agency quoted fan John Okoro as calling the refusal "ridiculous."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Portugal captain's hat-trick earned his side a 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo hammers home free kick at the death as Portugal snatch dramatic draw against Spain

01:25
2
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
3
Panthers star Tyrone Peachey made his way into the Roosters' shed to help out Latrell Mitchell.

Watch: Sin binned NSW star goes into rival dressing room to check on injured Origin teammate

4
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Lydia Ko rockets into contention with blemish free round at Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan

5
A Nigeria fan holds up a live chicken decorated in Nigeria's colors of green and white

Nigerian fans banned from bringing chickens into World Cup stadiums

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


01:30
Friends say Ren Apatu was a much-loved family man and well-known Hawke's Bay businessman.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 