 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Nigeria stun plucky Iceland to keep World Cup hopes alive

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria its first win at this year's World Cup, and gave Argentina a gift.

The Super Eagles came away with a 2-0 win in Volgograd.
Source: SKY

Musa scored two of second-half goals to help the Nigerians beat Iceland 2-0 and move into second place in the group behind already-qualified Croatia.

Nigeria will face Argentina in its final group match in St. Petersburg. If Nigeria wins, it will advance to the round of 16. But if Argentina claims all three points, it can still advance depending on the result of the other match between Croatia and Iceland.

Musa gave Nigeria the lead in the 49th minute after Victor Moses sprinted deep into the Iceland half and curled a cross to the near post. Musa deftly controlled the ball before slamming it past Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson on the half-volley.

He doubled the lead in the 75th. Picking up the ball on the left side of the Iceland penalty area, Musa mazed his way past Halldorsson and picked his spot in the Iceland goal.

Iceland had a chance to get one back but Gylfi Sigurdsson sent a penalty kick way over the Nigeria bar in the 83rd minute. The penalty was awarded after a video review showed that Alfred Finnbogason had been brought down by Tyronne Ebuehi.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

00:28
2
The veteran lock was a hit with the kids as he strapped up at the ABs captain run in Dunedin.

Watch: Future Black Fern? All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock gives Ben Smith's curious daughter rugby tips

00:39
3
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick. The Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test Match Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 14 September 2013. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

South African commentator backs 'Boks, Wallabies to hammer All Blacks in Rugby Championship - 'What was there to fear?'

00:15
4
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

00:17
5
The NRL star was up to his usual antics, his victim this time former Kiwis forward Ma'u.

Video: Giggling Konrad Hurrell kisses unsuspecting Mate Ma'a Tonga hard man Manu Ma'u on the head

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 