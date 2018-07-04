 

Nigeria captain's father kidnapped ahead of crucial World Cup clash

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was told four hours before his country's crucial World Cup game against Argentina that his father had been kidnapped back home and would be shot if the player reported it to authorities.

Mikel says in a statement from his management company that he hid the news from his teammates and coaches in Russia and "had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first."

Nigeria lost last week's game in St. Petersburg 2-1 after a late Argentina goal, and was eliminated from the World Cup.

Mikel's father, Michael Mikel, was freed in the southeastern state of Enugu yesterday.

It's the second time his father has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

