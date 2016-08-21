 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Neymar reminisces on Olympic glory: It was the most nervous moment of my life

share

Source:

Associated Press

Brazilian football star Neymar has said the most nervous moment of his life was taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany to give Brazil its first ever Olympic gold in August.

The crowd in Rio's famous Maracana went wild after the Barcelona superstar won Brazil its first men's football gold medal.
Source: SKY

The Barcelona striker was at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro today for a charity game organized by former great Zico and said a return to the historic venue evoked memories of the Olympic final that ended 1-1 in regular time and 5-4 to the hosts on penalties.

Neymar also told reporters that he would be honored if he ever plays for local giants Flamengo, to give back some of the love he has received in Rio in the past year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
1NEWS’s Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game’s greats.

'I'm excited to be here' – Serena Williams gives her first Kiwi interview

00:30
Reynolds, the mother of Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher has died today, one day after Fisher died.

'She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken' - Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death

Reynolds enjoyed the very heights of show business success and endured the depths of personal tragedy and betrayal.

00:54
Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

'There is a burden of shame that we feel coming here' - UB40 star Ali Campbell reflects on Treaty of Waitangi during NZ visit

Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ