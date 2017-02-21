 

Neymar loses appeal, set to stand trial for corruption charges over Barcelona transfer

Associated Press

Neymar has lost his final appeal and will stand trial on corruption charges related to his transfer to Barcelona four years ago.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Neymar Jr of Barcelona gestures during the La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou stadium on February 19, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Albert Llop/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Neymar Jr of Barcelona gestures during the La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou.

Barcelona, Brazilian club Santos, and the company run by his parents also lost their appeals and will stand trial after a complaint brought by a Brazilian investment group which said they received a smaller compensation because part of the transfer fee was concealed by those involved.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of nearly $10 million (NZ $13.9 million) for Neymar and his father on corruption charges, although they are not likely to face any jail time if found guilty because they would be first-time offenders.

Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of about $9 million from Barcelona and $7 million (NZ $ 9.7 million) from Santos.

