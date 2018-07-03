 

Neymar admits he exaggerated fouls at World Cup but is now a 'new man'

AAP
Neymar has admitted he exaggerated some of his reactions after being fouled during the World Cup in Russia.

The Brazilian also said in a video published today by one of his sponsors that he is now a changed man after all the criticism he received at home and abroad.

"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," Neymar said in the ad.

"You may think I fall too much. But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart," he said, in a reference to Brazil's quarter-finals elimination against Belgium.

"I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man," Neymar said in the ad.

Qatar accused of sabotaging Australia, USA bids for 2022 Football World Cup

AAP
FIFA has been urged to conduct an independent investigation into claims the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team attempted to sabotage rival bids from Australia and the US.

MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said Qatar should face sanctions, if they are shown to have broken rules imposed by football's world governing body.

An article published by the Sunday Times alleges the Qatar bid team used a PR agency and former CIA operatives to disseminate fake propaganda about its main competitors, the United States and Australia.

The newspaper said it had been passed documents by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid.

"It requires a proper independent investigation and FIFA should make clear that will happen," Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the Qataris have broken the rules, they should face some sanctions."

According to The Sunday Times, the alleged smear campaign included paying a professor $US9,000 ($NZ13,000) to write a damning report on the economic cost of a US World Cup, recruiting journalists and bloggers to promote negative stories in the US, Australian and international media, and organising grassroots protests at rugby matches in Australia.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it "rejected" all the claims made by the paper.

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan for the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The leaked documents also revealed that a group of American PE teachers had been recruited to ask congressmen to oppose a US

World Cup on the grounds the money would be better spent on high school sports, the paper claimed.

Lord Triesman, former chairman of the Football Association and England bid chairman, urged FIFA to "look at the evidence thoroughly", and said Qatar should not be allowed to "hold on to the World Cup" if they were shown to have broken FIFA rules.

"I think it would not be wrong for FIFA to reconsider England in those circumstances... We have the capabilities," he told The Sunday Times.

The Qatar bid team has previously been accused of corruption, but was cleared following a two-year inquiry by the FIFA ethics committee.

"The Supreme Committee rejects each and every allegation put forward by The Sunday Times," Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said in a statement.

"We have strictly adhered to all FIFA's rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process."

FIFA said an investigation into the circumstances of the bid had already been carried out and no wrongdoing was found.

Cheikh Hamad ibn Khalifa Al Thani and Sepp Blatter Source: Photosport
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Live stream: Winston Peters' last post Cabinet press conference as Acting PM, as return of Jacinda Ardern nears

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

New Liverpool star scores stunning bicycle as Reds beat Man United in US

Associated Press
 Jose Mourinho said he wouldn't have wanted to pay money to watch this match — but the Manchester United manager had to admit there were a couple sparkling goals.

Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri opened his account in stunning fashion. Source: SKY

Xherdan Shaqiri scored on a spectacular bicycle kick in the 82nd minute, capping a three-goal second half for Liverpool in a 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday. Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Sheyi Ojo also scored for Liverpool in this International Champions Cup matchup at Michigan Stadium. Andreas Pereira provided a highlight for Manchester United when he scored on a well-placed free kick in the first half.

Manchester United was without stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, both of whom are coming off deep World Cup runs. Mourinho bemoaned the state of some of the rosters in this preseason tournament, saying American fans deserve to see teams at their best.

"The atmosphere was good, but if I was them I wouldn't come. I wouldn't come. I wouldn't spend my money to see these teams," Mourinho said. "These people, I think they show how much they love their clubs. ... There were two beautiful goals."

The teams weren't at full strength, but the crowd of 101,254 didn't seem to mind too much. Liverpool did have Mohammed Salah in the starting lineup, and he drew the penalty kick that Mane converted to open the scoring. Pereira equalized with a free kick that went over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

Shaqiri set up the goal by Sturridge that put Liverpool ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute, but the highlight was his left-footed overhead kick that made it 4-1. Ojo's goal came on a second penalty kick for Liverpool, and the always-outspoken Mourinho had some choice words about the officiating.

"The referees, they come by mistake. They were called by the baseball federation. They thought was a baseball game," Mourinho said. "They arrive here, and it was soccer, and they had to be in a soccer game."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the field at the Big House caused some issues, but he was impressed with the crowd.

"The only real story I know from Michigan is the Fab Five," Klopp said. "I saw the movie."

Mourinho said midfielder Nemanja Matic will miss the start of the season after having surgery. Manchester United did have Alexis Sanchez in the lineup, but this version of the team still looked overmatched against Liverpool.

"The majority of the clubs, we cannot give the people the real quality football, which is I think what can attract even more passion in this country," Mourinho said.

