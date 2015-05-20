Newcastle Jets player tests positive for coronavirus

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the A-League.
Newcastle Jets Source: Photosport
The player is understood to have been in the squad for the Jets' 2-1 win over Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday, the last match before the league was postponed until April 22 on Tuesday.
The test result comes amid reports a member of Wellington Phoenix's coaching staff has also caught the virus following the team's aborted stay in Sydney in an attempt to complete the 2019-20 season.