 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Newcastle execute flawless free kick set piece for game-winning goal in EPL upset over Manchester United

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jose Mourinho tripped up again at St. James' Park as his Manchester United team was surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Newcastle this morning for a second loss in its last three Premier League games.

Matt Ritchie was credited with the goal but his teammates set it up perfectly.
Source: SKY

Matt Ritchie's 65th-minute goal — following a free kick awarded for a dive by United defender Chris Smalling — gave Newcastle a victory that lifted it out of the relegation zone.

It is now seven Premier League matches without a win at Newcastle's ground for Mourinho, who lost three and drew three there across two stints in charge of Chelsea.

More importantly for the Portuguese coach, second-placed United wasted a chance to pull clear of its rivals for Champions League qualification, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea still in range. Manchester City, which beat Leicester 5-1 on Saturday, holds a 16-point lead with 11 games left.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had a Premier League debut to remember, saving brilliantly in the first half from Anthony Martial, in the final seconds from Michael Carrick, and looking assured as United piled on the pressure in the second half.

Alexis Sanchez delayed his shot in front of an open goal and saw his effort blocked, while Martial also had two efforts blocked near the goal line by Dwight Gayle.

"They fought like animals," Mourinho said.

"They gave their lives to keep a clean sheet," he added. "It was not only them, but the gods in football."

Newcastle had barely troubled United — except for an early long-range shot by the impressive Jonjo Shelvey that was tipped aside by goalkeeper David De Gea — until the goal.

Smalling lost possession and then dived, thinking Shelvey was about to challenge him. The defender was given a yellow card and, from the resulting free kick, Shelvey's cross was nodded down, Gayle deftly flicked the ball to the incoming Ritchie, who stroked a left-footed finish into the corner for his first goal of the season off his 44th shot.

"For whatever reason we weren't good enough," United defender Phil Jones said. "Ultimately, we have conceded a sloppy goal. The lads are devastated in the dressing room."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Romero knocked Rockhold to the ground with a swinging left punch in the third round.

Yoel Romero's vicious knockout punch instantly floors Luke Rockhold for brutal UFC 221 win in Perth

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

00:15
3
Michael held first place after his race but three other competitors went on to pip his 5000m time.

Speedskater Peter Michael's heroic sprint finish not enough as Kiwi falls agonisingly short of Winter Olympics medal

00:30
4
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

00:39
5
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 