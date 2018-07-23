 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Football


New Phoenix signing motivated to put troubled past behind him at new club

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mitch Nichols was arrested in Sydney in 2017 for possessing cocaine but escaped criminal conviction.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

2
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

00:53
4
The men’s side completed a clean sweep for New Zealand after the women triumphed yesterday as well.

Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka

00:53
5
The All Black Sevens rookie is in disbelief at how radically his world has changed this year.

From 'sparkie' to sevens world champion: Akuila Rokolisoa feeling blessed after 'coming from nothing'

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

00:16
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman confirmed dead after nine people shot in Toronto, Canada

Police say the condition of the victims is not yet known.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.