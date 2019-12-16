New Phoenix signing Cameron Devlin hoping to haunt his former club in clash with Sydney

The Wellington Phoenix are all of a sudden pushing for a spot in the top four of the A-League as they prepare to face leaders and reigning champions Sydney FC in their next match.
While the Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five games, Sydney are on a six-game winning streak.
Former Sydney player Cameron Devlin made his first a-league start for the Phoenix on Saturday, a performance that saw him named in the league's team of the week.
He'd love the chance to do it again, against his former club.
“Hopefully I get the nod, but it’ll be something that can’t control, I just got to train, train as hard as I can, as well as I can and if I get it I’ll be ready, I’m itching to play, I can’t wait,” he said.
The Phoenix are currently sixth on the table.