New Phoenix signing Cameron Devlin hoping to haunt his former club in clash with Sydney

The Wellington Phoenix are all of a sudden pushing for a spot in the top four of the A-League as they prepare to face leaders and reigning champions Sydney FC in their next match.

While the Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five games, Sydney are on a six-game winning streak.

Former Sydney player Cameron Devlin made his first a-league start for the Phoenix on Saturday, a performance that saw him named in the league's team of the week.

He'd love the chance to do it again, against his former club.

“Hopefully I get the nod, but it’ll be something that can’t control, I just got to train, train as hard as I can, as well as I can and if I get it I’ll be ready, I’m itching to play, I can’t wait,” he said.