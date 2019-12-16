TODAY |

New Phoenix signing Cameron Devlin hoping to haunt his former club in clash with Sydney

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix are all of a sudden pushing for a spot in the top four of the A-League as they prepare to face leaders and reigning champions Sydney FC in their next match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cameron Devlin’s first start for the Phoenix saw him named in the league's team of the week. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

While the Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five games, Sydney are on a six-game winning streak.

Former Sydney player Cameron Devlin made his first a-league start for the Phoenix on Saturday, a performance that saw him named in the league's team of the week.

He'd love the chance to do it again, against his former club.

“Hopefully I get the nod, but it’ll be something that can’t control, I just got to train, train as hard as I can, as well as I can and if I get it I’ll be ready, I’m itching to play, I can’t wait,” he said.

The Phoenix are currently sixth on the table.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
NZ Sevens teams claim both men's and women's titles in Cape Town in emphatic finals
2
Watch: Struggling Jeet Raval cops savage sledge from Aussie quick moments before dismissal
3
'No better way to celebrate' - All Blacks Sevens continue nude photo tradition after Cape Town win
4
LeBron James produces dazzling no-look, between-the-legs pass in Lakers win over Atlanta
5
Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after dodging horror crash at Track Cycling World Cup
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:31

Tottenham's resurgence under Mourinho continues after stoppage-time header seals win over Wolves
00:29

Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich
00:29

Liverpool overcome Watford to keep 10-point Premier League lead
00:29

Chris Wood single-handedly delivers Burnley Premier League win over Newcastle