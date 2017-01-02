 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


New Phoenix coaches keep season's objective simple: 'It's still top four'

share

Source:

NZN

Nothing much has changed for newly confirmed Wellington Phoenix co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre.

The new Wellington Phoenix coach says he learned a lot about how to treat the game, his players and the opponent from his predecessor.
Source: 1 NEWS

The pair took over on an interim basis from Ernie Merrick following his resignation early last month, and have since guided the Phoenix to three draws and a win.

Their appointment on Monday for the remainder of the A-League season gives both coaches and players a little more certainty, but Buckingham says little will change when it comes to goal-setting.

"It's still top four," he said.

"We set out at the start of the season to finish within the top two. With the exception of Sydney and Melbourne Victory, who have consistently put results together, anyone in this league can beat anyone.

"We're definitely still in the mix for top four - we're still two points off fifth with a game in hand. We're scoring goals, we've kept two clean sheets in the last four games and we're in a good space to kick on now."

Under Football Federation Australia regulations Buckingham, who holds a Pro Licence, will be head coach.

Greenacre, a former Manchester City and Tranmere Rovers striker who scored 17 goals in three seasons with the Phoenix, has an A Licence and will be co-coach.

Buckingham said the permanent appointment meant he and Greenacre could take a long-term view instead of operating on a week-by-week basis.

"We've now got the next 17 weeks in the lead-up into finals to sit down with everyone on the same page, and we've got the time to implement the plan we want."

Phoenix general manager David Dome said the pair had presented a "very thorough" plan to the board before Wellington's 2-2 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers two weeks ago.

"They presented quite a different strategy to Ernie, building on a lot of the good work he'd put in place," he said.

"We're now seeing what they're bringing to the team in terms of new strategies, and looking further than that in terms of recruitment for next year and setting ourselves up into next season."

Dome said it was imperative that the Phoenix make the A-League finals this year, which meant a top-six finish at the very least.

"We're still targeting the top four, and we think Chris and Des can deliver that."

Wellington, who fought out a dour scoreless draw with defending champions Adelaide United on Sunday, sit eighth on the ladder, two points astray of fifth-placed Perth Glory.

Dome wouldn't look further ahead than the end of the season, but said Buckingham and Greenacre had the chance to secure the position long-term.

"They're certainly in the box seat - they're in the job, doing the job now and if the results come, why wouldn't we stick with the coaches we've got?"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

01:41
2
They've prepared the most exciting tennis tournament in Auckland's history – now organisers just want the weather to come on board.

ASB Classic organisers cancel night session, Serena Williams' debut due to rain

00:29
3
The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to the court as she prepares for the Auckland tournament.

Serena Williams the main attraction on first day of ASB Classic

00:26
4
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

01:23
5
Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson will do battle for the world title tomorrow after fine showings today

World Dart Championships final to be contested by sport's two best players – both firing in red hot form

01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ