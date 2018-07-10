New-look Phoenix make first big roster splash, sign former Premier League defender

The Wellington Phoenix have made their first big roster move under new coach Mark Rudan with former Premier League defender Steven Taylor announced as a new addition today.

Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor vies with Sunderland's Jozy Altidore in 2014. Source: Getty

The 32-year-old had 194 EPL appearances with Newcastle United over 13 seasons.

He has also played for the Portland Timbers in the MLS and Ipswich Town and Peterborough United in the English Football League.

Taylor won the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2006 before winning the Football League Championship in the 2009/10 season while at Newcastle United FC.

He said he was excited by the prospect of playing in New Zealand and Australia.

"As soon as I was aware of the interest, I knew it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.

"I was here in 2014 as part of the Football United Tour when we played in Dunedin and Wellington and loved the country then.

"I know that I am joining an exciting project under Mark as well as playing in one of the best leagues in the world in the A-League."

Rudan said signing Taylor is great news for both the club and football fans.

"Steven is a significant signing for the football club in what we are trying to create.

"He brings a huge amount of experience and strong leadership.

"We expect Steven to be a success on and off the park."