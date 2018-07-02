 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

share

Source:

1 NEWS

We've had Paul the Octopus and Achilles the deaf cat but there's a new football prophet in town - Beauden the All Black.

The All Blacks first-five says he doesn't know much, but it didn't stop him from throwing his hat in the ring.
Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett was fielding questions during a press conference when 1 NEWS asked him to throw his picks for this year's tournament into the mix since he had turned up to the question time wearing a Manchester United top.

"I see Croatia being a dark horse - it's good to see them come through today," he said.

"I don't know enough about international footy to know too much or support one team but it would be great to see England win - it's been a long time coming."

Achilles’ vet says he’ll be a good psychic because he’s honest, cute and kind.
Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett will have to wait until Wednesday morning to see if his pick comes through, with England facing Colombia in the final Round of 16 match at 6am.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:33
2
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

02:11
3
Barrett said despite getting concussed from the collision with Benjamin Fall, he wants midair contests to stay in the game.

Watch: Beauden Barrett breaks down dangerous fall in second France Test - 'It happened so fast'

00:15
4
Brooke Henderson's frustration made a rare appearance at the Women's PGA Championship.

Watch: Frustrated LPGA player Brooke Henderson snaps club clean in two after poor shot

00:31
5
The All Blacks first-five says he doesn't know much, but it didn't stop him from throwing his hat in the ring.

The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

The NBA superstar has penned a four year deal to reignite the struggling Lakers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 