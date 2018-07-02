The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

We've had Paul the Octopus and Achilles the deaf cat but there's a new football prophet in town - Beauden the All Black.

Barrett was fielding questions during a press conference when 1 NEWS asked him to throw his picks for this year's tournament into the mix since he had turned up to the question time wearing a Manchester United top.

"I see Croatia being a dark horse - it's good to see them come through today," he said.

"I don't know enough about international footy to know too much or support one team but it would be great to see England win - it's been a long time coming."