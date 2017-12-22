'I never feel the pressure' - Phoenix coach positive despite horror run

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic is relaxed about his future at the A-League club despite his team recording their seventh loss in 11 games last night.

The Nix were comprehensively outplayed 4-1 by Graham Arnold's pace-setting Sydney FC at Westpac Stadium, Andrija Kaludjerovic's first-half header the only bright spot in a listless performance.

Wellington have just one win and three draws for six points, and are under increasing pressure after losing assistant coach Rado Vidosic, striker son Dario, and Brazilian midfielder Gui Finkler in the last two weeks.

But Kalezic feels he has little cause for concern.

"I never feel the pressure for my job security because of one reason - I always do my best," he said.

"A lot of things are not how like I and everybody else in the club want them to be, but all I can do as head coach is work hard to come out from this situation."

Kalezic is expecting announcements next week on replacements for Dario Vidosic and Finkler, while a new assistant coach is also being sought.

He also plans to talk with his players over the next week to ensure they are all on board with his vision for the Phoenix.

"I'm going to give a chance to everybody to say who wants to go the same way in the future with us," Kalezic said.

"Players who feel for one or another reason not happy here, those players we don't need.



I will ask them to make that decision, but after January 1 everybody will be on the same page."

Kalezic received some solid support from Arnold, who had to work through a couple of tough seasons with the Sky Blues before they won the grand final last year.

"Patience is the key," Arnold said.

"It's about what you inherit - as coaches, you inherit a squad.