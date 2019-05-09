TODAY |

NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win

1 NEWS
More From
Football

NBA great Steve Nash is better known for his feats in basketball but he showed just how much of a diehard football fan - particularly for Tottenham Hotspur - he is after their stunning Champions League win this morning.

Nash was in studio watching this morning's semi-final between Spurs and Ajax when Lucas Moura scored the game-winner in extra time.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about. Source: SKY

    The goal sent Nash into euphoria as the former point guard began running laps around the studio to burn off the sudden surge of energy he'd just discovered.

    After finally coming back to his senses, he couldn't help but shed tears at the result and was comforted by a co-host.

    "I'm too old to be crying over football," Nash said after watching replays of his hysterics.

    Nash's joy was similar to that of Liverpool legend John Barnes yesterday, whose emotional reactions to the Reds' 4-0 win over Barcelona were also captured on studio cameras.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      John Barnes’ celebrations perfectly summarise the Liverpool fan base after today's win over Barcelona. Source: SKY

      Liverpool and Tottenham will now play each other in the final next month.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal. Source: Bleacher Report
        More From
        Football
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        00:23
        The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal.
        NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win
        2
        Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.
        'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
        3
        Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.
        Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
        4
        Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
        Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
        5
        Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
        Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
        MORE FROM
        Football
        MORE
        00:30
        The 4-0 second-leg win sees Liverpool book a spot in the final against all odds.

        Liverpool claims historic Champions League win over Barcelona with unbelievable four-goal comeback
        1 NEWS

        Vincent Kompany scores screamer as Manchester City close in on title
        1 NEWS

        David Luiz's perfectly timed header inspires Chelsea to crushing win over Watford
        1 NEWS

        Tottenham reduced to 9 men, then concede 91st minute winner against Bournemouth