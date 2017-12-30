Nathan Burns included in Phoenix squad to face Melbourne City

Nathan Burns is in contention for his second debut for the Wellington Phoenix against Melbourne City on Saturday, after re-joining the club last week.

The striker has been named in the Phoenix's extended squad for the clash against Melbourne City, and will take the number seven shirt for his second spell with the club.

Burns, 29, left the Phoenix after the 2015 A-League season having scored 14 goals in 24 matches for the club, moving to Japan for stints with FC Tokyo and Sanfrecce Hiroshima before returning to Wellington last week.

The Phoenix face Melbourne City on January 6 at AAMI Park.

Phoenix: 1. Lewis Italiano, 2. Daniel Mullen, 3. Scott Galloway, 4. Goran Paracki, 6. Dylan Fox, 7. Nathan Burns, 9. Andrija Kaludjerovic, 10. Michael McGlinchey, 12. Adam Parkhouse, 13. Marco Rossi, 14. Alex Rufer, 18. Sarpreet Singh, 19. Tom Doyle, 21. Roy Krishna, 22. Andrew Durante, 23. Matthew Ridenton, 24. Logan Rogerson, 30. Keegan Smith