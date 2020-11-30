TODAY |

Napoli renames its stadium in honour of former captain Diego Maradona

Source:  Associated Press

Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium in honour of former captain Diego Maradona on Friday.

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Source: istock.com

The Naples city council unanimously approved the change of name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Napoli is delighted about today's decision,” the club said in a brief online statement.

Maradona died last week aged 60 in his native Argentina. Fans gathered in their thousands at Napoli's stadium to mourn him, leaving candles, flowers, pictures and notes.

In a seven-year stint at Napoli from 1984-91, Maradona led the club to its only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup in 1987, and its only major European title, the UEFA Cup, in 1989.

The day after his death, Maradona was honoured by Napoli at its Europa League match against HNK Rijeka when every player wore a shirt inscribed with 'Maradona 10.'

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
2
Black Caps knock West Indies over before enforcing the follow on in first Test
3
NZ attack goes wicketless after declaration following Kane Williamson masterclass
4
Moana Pasifika name inaugural captain
5
Kiwi man who lost leg in horror construction accident eyeing Tokyo Paralympics
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:22

Investigators probe Diego Maradona's death, searching personal doctor's office

Watch: Tottenham midfielder scores 'absolutely freakish' goal from 45-metres out
02:14

Argentine police fire tear gas, rubber bullets as tearful, rowdy mourners farewell Diego Maradona

Tottenham introducing development programme to Wellington college to develop NZ's future football stars