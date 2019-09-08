Napier City Rovers topple Melville United to lift Chatham Cup

TODAY |

Napier City Rovers have claimed the Chatham Cup, with a 3-2 victory over Melville United in Albany awarding them New Zealand football's most prestigious trophy for the first time since 2002 and the fifth time in their history.

With both sides coming into this afternoon's final after unbeaten Chatham Cup runs, the two clubs aimed to end their respective droughts in the competition, Napier City not having won since 2002, Melville since 1962 under their old name, Hamilton Technical.

Melville took the lead after just 12 minutes, Federico Marquez rifling past the Napier City keeper from the edge of the penalty area.

The scores would stay at 1-0 to Melville through into the second half. A red card for Mark Jones reduced Melville to 10-men, setting up a crazy finish at QBE Stadium.

It took until the 82nd minute for Napier City to find the equaliser, Jonny McNamara beating keeper Max Tommy to score. Napier City would take the lead just two minutes later, Liam Schofield rifling past Tommy after a run down the left, putting his side ahead.

Melville weren't going to die wondering though, captain Aaron Scott this time finding the back of the net, stabbing home from close range after Napier City failed to clear the ball.

A corner in the 89th minute looked to have been wasted by Napier City, Scott heading the ball out as far as Sho Goto, only to unleash a powerful volley that beat Tommy once again, giving Rovers a remarkable come from behind victory.

A 3-2 victory saw the Napier side lift NZ football's most prestigious trophy for the first time since 2002. Source: SKY
