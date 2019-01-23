TODAY |

Nantes files claim at FIFA against Cardiff over $29 million transfer fee for dead footballer Emiliano Sala

Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the case says Nantes has filed a formal claim with FIFA against Cardiff to start collecting the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The person says the French club wants Cardiff to pay the first installment of the transfer fee. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

FIFA says it received "a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer".

Sala died in a plane crash in the English Channel last month. Source: Associated Press

Sala, an Argentine forward, was killed last month before ever playing a match in the Premier League. The single-engine aircraft with Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board crashed in the English Channel while flying from Nantes to Cardiff.

Nantes and Cardiff are in a dispute over the 15 million pound (NZ$29 million) transfer fee the Premier League club agreed to pay for its record signing.

Cardiff officials have said they are "gathering information" on the circumstances of the accident.

In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a football match against PSG. Source: Associated Press
