'That was my man, my leader' – ex-NZ footballer Sam Malcolmson fights back tears in emotional tribute to Steve Sumner
Source:
Malcolmson described his former All Whites skipper Sumner as 'the captain of captains'.
Source: 1 NEWS
Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS
Noah Hickey spoke of what Sumner gave to football in New Zealand after the 61-year olds tragic passing.
Source: Photosport
Barkley told 1 NEWS that his first experience with the former New Zealand captain, who has died after battling prostate cancer, was one he'll never forget.
Source: 1 NEWS
