'That was my man, my leader' – ex-NZ footballer Sam Malcolmson fights back tears in emotional tribute to Steve Sumner

Malcolmson described his former All Whites skipper Sumner as 'the captain of captains'.
Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Noah Hickey spoke of what Sumner gave to football in New Zealand after the 61-year olds tragic passing.
Barkley told 1 NEWS that his first experience with the former New Zealand captain, who has died after battling prostate cancer, was one he'll never forget.
Barkley told 1 NEWS that his first experience with the former New Zealand captain, who has died after battling prostate cancer, was one he'll never forget.

Stephen Kearney put his boys through their paces ahead of the Warriors' upcoming clash with the Storm.

