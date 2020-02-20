Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dies of coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City Source: Getty

The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carrió died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa. She was 82.

City says “everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”