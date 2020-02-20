TODAY |

Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dies of coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City Source: Getty

The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carrió died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa. She was 82.

City says “everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Guardiola has coached City since 2016. He previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Big-hitting New Zealand batsman Jock Edwards dead at 64
2
Blake Green unsure whether Warriors will be included if NRL season resumes
3
Crusaders back David Havili says bowel infection could have ended his career
4
Mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dies of coronavirus
5
All Black Richie Mo'unga among Crusaders stars who breached lockdown rules
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Pink turned to prayer during coronavirus battle
00:32

Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' in hospital after being admitted for coronavirus
00:35

Health Minister David Clark demoted by PM after trip to beach, mountain bike ride during lockdown

Government announces mental health initiatives to help Kiwis deal with Covid-19 upheaval