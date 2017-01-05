Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

Portuguese international Midfielder Danilo, has found him self in the middle of a bizarre sending off during his sides Portuguese League Cup tie against Moreirense.

The player had been booked minutes before the incident, where referee Luis Godinho, began wheeling backwards as play continued before he unknowingly slamming into Danilo who went hurtling backwards.

Seconds later, it seemed a furious Gordinho had judged the player to have shoved him, showing the shocked player a second yellow and his marching orders.

Danilo shared the outrageous clip on his Instagram, saying: "I have seen and reviewed the video more than a hundred times and can honestly not understand the criteria of this decision made by this gentleman. I've watched many caricature episodes in football but this was undoubtedly the most shameful!"