Moss, All Whites set hefty goals at Confederations Cup

Glen Moss says the All Whites should ensure they grasp the occasion after touching down in Russia to begin their final preparations for the Confederations Cup.

Goalkeeper Glen Moss will lead the All Whites against Japan next month. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand team have begun training in St Petersburg, where they will play Russia in the FIFA tournament's opening match on June 17.

Veteran goalkeeper Moss says their stated goal of becoming the first All Whites to win a game at the event is achievable.

Moss and strikers Shane Smeltz and Chris Wood were in the team who competed at the 2009 tournament, where they lost to the hosts and Spain before drawing 0-0 with Iraq.

He says the team should embrace the fact they have a stiffer draw this time, against Russia, Mexico and Portugal.

"Playing on the world stage - there is nothing better than that as a footballer," he said.

"There is no bigger honour than representing your country at a tournament like this."

Moss, 34, made his international comeback for the All Whites last year. He said qualifying for the Confederations Cup was a sizeable carrot.

The former Wellington Phoenix gloveman wants New Zealand to step up another level in their final warm-up match against Belarus in Minsk on Tuesday (NZT).

World No.83 Belarus has won only one of their last five internationals, but Moss is expecting a physical test, similar to what awaits against Russia.

He said they must learn from their sluggish start to the recent 1-0 loss to 26th-ranked Northern Ireland in Belfast.

"We need to not show these guys so much respect," he said.

"We started slow and were looking to ease our way into the game rather firing from the first whistle. You can't afford to do that at tournaments like this."