Morocco or North America? FIFA preparing to vote on 2026 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

More than 200 national football federations are to set to vote at around midday local time in Moscow (9pm NZT) at their annual meeting one day before the 2018 World Cup kicks off.

FIFA member must pick between the financial security of the United States-Canada-Mexico bid where all venues are ready, and a Moroccan bid that needs to build or renovate all 14 stadiums for a 48-team tournament.

Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986, the U.S. hosted in 1994, while Morocco has lost in four previous bid campaigns.

