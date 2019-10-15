TODAY |

Monkey chants and Nazi salutes: England's match with Bulgaria marred by racism from the stands

Associated Press
More From
Football
Social Issues

England's European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first half due to home fans chanting racist abuse.

Bulgaria supporters in the crowd were seen directing monkey chants and England players, doing Nazi salutes and holding up shirts with the UEFA logo and the text "No Respect" — a reference to the European governing body's "Respect" campaign aimed at curbing racism in the sport.

The referee briefly halted the game in 28th minute as the public announcer warned that the match could be called off completely unless the racist abuse stopped.

That is step one of UEFA's anti-racism protocol for games.

England captain Harry Kane, whose side was leading 2-0 at the time, conversed with referee Ivan Bebek on the halfway line and England coach Gareth Southgate talked to a number of his players as the announcement was made.

England scored again once the game resumed, but there was another pause after 43 minutes, Southgate was again in conversation with officials on the touchline with players joining him on the side of the pitch.

Dozens of Bulgaria fans involved in the chanting, many of them wearing dark hoodies, then left the stadium.

England won 6-0. 


Your playlist will load after this ad

Racist chants and Nazi salutes were heard and seen coming from a group of Bulgaria fans in Sofia. Source: SKY
More From
Football
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
2
'Better binoculars on the Titanic' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at change in super over rules after World Cup final heartbreak
3
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
4
Monkey chants and Nazi salutes: England's match with Bulgaria marred by racism from the stands
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
02:03

Controversial food experiment on poor abandoned after 1 NEWS investigation
02:07

New Zealand suicide survivor's story part of London exhibition aimed at destigmatising mental health problems

Wives of Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney involved in Twitter spat over leaking info to tabloids
07:47

Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to