Moment of madness: Tottenham's young England star Dele Alli dumps his side in it with red card tackle shocker

Source:SKY
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was sent off for a shocking tackle today as his side were eliminated from the Europa League by Belgian side, FC Gent.
With the scores locked at 1-1, and Gent leading 2-1 on aggregate, Alli enthusiastically flew into a tackle with Spurs chasing the game.
What happened next was not pretty, with Alli missing the ball completely and catching his opponent's shin, earning himself a straight red card.
Tottenham went on to draw the game 2-2, losing 3-2 on aggregate.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport