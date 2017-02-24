 

Moment of madness: Tottenham's young England star Dele Alli dumps his side in it with red card tackle shocker

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was sent off for a shocking tackle today as his side were eliminated from the Europa League by Belgian side, FC Gent.

This was the last thing Spurs needed in the Europa League clash away to FC Gent.
With the scores locked at 1-1, and Gent leading 2-1 on aggregate, Alli enthusiastically flew into a tackle with Spurs chasing the game.

What happened next was not pretty, with Alli missing the ball completely and catching his opponent's shin, earning himself a straight red card.

Tottenham went on to draw the game 2-2, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

