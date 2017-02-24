Moment of madness: Tottenham's young England star Dele Alli dumps his side in it with red card tackle shocker

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was sent off for a shocking tackle today as his side were eliminated from the Europa League by Belgian side, FC Gent.

With the scores locked at 1-1, and Gent leading 2-1 on aggregate, Alli enthusiastically flew into a tackle with Spurs chasing the game.

What happened next was not pretty, with Alli missing the ball completely and catching his opponent's shin, earning himself a straight red card.