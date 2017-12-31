Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool come back to beat Leicester

If Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool $100 million, imagine how much Mohamed Salah is currently worth?

The Egypt forward is exceeding all expectations in his first season at Anfield and scored another two goals to help Liverpool come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.

That's 23 goals in all competitions by the turn of the year - matching the 56-year club record held by Roger Hunt - of which 17 have come in the league.

"He is still a young player," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said of the 25-year-old Salah. "He can improve."

It is looking like 42 million euros ($70 million) well spent this summer following Salah's move from Roma. Van Dijk was in the directors' box to watch his new employers after agreeing this week to a move to Liverpool from Southampton for double that fee.

The Dutch centre back will do well to match Salah's impact at Anfield.

Events hours later made it an even better day for Liverpool, with Manchester United held 0-0 at home by Southampton for a third straight draw over the Christmas period. Liverpool, in fourth place, are only three points behind United.